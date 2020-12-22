AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of AGCO opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,877.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AGCO by 113.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after buying an additional 1,053,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after buying an additional 366,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 709,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

