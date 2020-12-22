Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $93.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $118.15. 13,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,738. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.