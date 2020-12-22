AI Doctor Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, Huobi and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $315,446.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00054151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00354401 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027270 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, BitForex, CoinBene, Allcoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, BCEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

