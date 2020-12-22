Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Aion has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $35.99 million and $1.79 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,723.32 or 1.00128650 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00440174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020780 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00612059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00141796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

