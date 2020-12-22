Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.50 ($5.29) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €4.43 and a 200 day moving average of €3.98. Air France-KLM SA has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

About Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.