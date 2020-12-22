Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 960,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,239 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 349,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 303,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,900. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

