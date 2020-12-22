Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 208,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 240,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of $30.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

