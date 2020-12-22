Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 7,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

About Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)

Akastor ASA operates as an oil-services investment company worldwide. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It is also involved in waste management drilling activities; the provision of subsurface advice and products to E&P companies; and supplying vapor recovery units and systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Akastor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akastor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.