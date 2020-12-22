AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Trading 16.3% Higher

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)’s stock price rose 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

About AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

