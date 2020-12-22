Akouos, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos’ (NASDAQ:AKUS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 23rd. Akouos had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $212,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Akouos’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akouos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.45.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.46). As a group, analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Akouos in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Akouos in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akouos in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akouos in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Akouos in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

