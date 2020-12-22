Alan Dale Acquires 21 Shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £130.20 ($170.11).

Shares of PAY traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 622 ($8.13). 45,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,077. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 582.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 603.35. The firm has a market cap of £426.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. PayPoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.32%.

PAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

About PayPoint plc (PAY.L)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

