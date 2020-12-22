Alan J. Lane Sells 9,500 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $93,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $71.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

