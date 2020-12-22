Alliance Resources Limited (AGS.AX) (ASX:AGS) Insider Purchases A$90,000.00 in Stock

Alliance Resources Limited (AGS.AX) (ASX:AGS) insider Ian Gandel bought 500,000 shares of Alliance Resources Limited (AGS.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for gold and base metals. Its flagship property includes the Wilcherry project comprising seven exploration licenses that covers an area of 1,501 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

