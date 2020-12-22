Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $34.37. 108,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

