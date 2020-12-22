Alpha Token Price Up 229% Over Last Week (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $285,294.06 and approximately $112.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded up 229% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00726113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00176704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00377114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00106429 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,759 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

