AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Rating Reiterated by Atb Cap Markets

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.46.

TSE ALA opened at C$18.65 on Friday. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

