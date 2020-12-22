Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Issue $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by 39.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

