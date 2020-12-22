Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMAL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $13.58 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $431.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 102.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

