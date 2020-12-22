AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,790,000.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $8,280,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. 22,381,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 340,391 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

