Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amcor were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

AMCR opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

