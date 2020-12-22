American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $23.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

