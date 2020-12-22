American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 30%

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) shares were up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 613,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 155,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.80 million and a P/E ratio of 150.00.

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) Company Profile (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

