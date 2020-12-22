American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of American National Bankshares worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMNB opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

