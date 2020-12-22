American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,209 shares of company stock worth $99,025. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Public Education by 557.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.