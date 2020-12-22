American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Increases Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

American Tower has increased its dividend by 74.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 113.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

NYSE:AMT opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,728 shares of company stock valued at $620,796 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

