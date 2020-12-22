American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $147.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $149.11 on Friday. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.