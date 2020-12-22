Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.50. Aminex PLC (AEX.L) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 4,871,167 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £20.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

About Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

