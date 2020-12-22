Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.97

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.97 and traded as low as $119.02. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at $119.02, with a volume of 23,533 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £91.26 million and a P/E ratio of 59.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) news, insider Erika Schraner purchased 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,126.40 ($26,295.27).

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

