Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report $17.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.43 billion and the highest is $18.03 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $15.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $47.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $50.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 691,197 shares of company stock worth $80,125,676. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 330,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

