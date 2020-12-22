Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.