Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.17 Million

Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to report $946.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.40 million and the highest is $967.49 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $2,460,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,226. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

