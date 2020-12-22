Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $420.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.93 million and the highest is $422.58 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $515.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

