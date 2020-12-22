Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/15/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

12/11/2020 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moderna reported mixed third-quarter results wherein earnings missed estimates while revenues beat the same. The company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate achieved 94.1% efficacy rate in primary analysis and an EUA is anticipated by year-end. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Moderna's sole dependence on partners for revenues is a concern. Early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company.”

12/3/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $150.00.

12/1/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $88.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/25/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $139.00.

11/24/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moderna reported mixed third-quarter results wherein earnings missed estimates while revenues beat the same. The company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate achieved 94.5% efficacy rate in first interim analysis. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Moderna's sole dependence on partners for revenues is a concern. Early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company.”

11/17/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $108.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $93.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $1,208,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,197 shares in the company, valued at $505,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,946,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,872,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,434 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,542 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

