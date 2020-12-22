Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Village Farms International (VFF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF):

12/17/2020 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

12/8/2020 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2020 – Village Farms International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

11/24/2020 – Village Farms International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

11/16/2020 – Village Farms International was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2020 – Village Farms International was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2020 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

11/2/2020 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

10/23/2020 – Village Farms International was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $645.38 million, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

