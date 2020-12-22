Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $44.27

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after buying an additional 3,614,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 0.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,186,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 2U by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,557,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

