Analysts Set ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) PT at $12.00

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,560.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 559,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,931 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,184. The company has a market cap of $825.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.