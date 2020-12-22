Analysts Set boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Target Price at GBX 352.14

Shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 365.63 ($4.78).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 312 ($4.08). 10,931,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 295.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312.83. The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.27. boohoo group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other news, insider Neil James Catto bought 5,825 shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

