Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Target Price at $162.82

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,617 shares of company stock worth $10,152,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $608,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

