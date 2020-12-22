Analysts Set Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target at $25.15

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Momo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 682.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,175. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

