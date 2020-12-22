Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Target Price at $18.43

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Olin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Olin by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

