Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target at $178.07

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,792 shares of company stock worth $35,206,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagen by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seagen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,439. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.31. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

