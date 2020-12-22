Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $35.67

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

SMART Global stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 229,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,995. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $864.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SMART Global by 421.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SMART Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SMART Global by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

