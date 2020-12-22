Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $63.44

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

