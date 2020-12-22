Analysts Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price at $26.20

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLDR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Velodyne Lidar stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,473. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

