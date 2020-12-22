Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $62.09

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $50.20. 86,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,917. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

