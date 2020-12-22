Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2020 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2020 – Apogee Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Apogee Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Apogee Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2020 – Apogee Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2020 – Apogee Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

APOG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 265,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $860.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 131.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

