Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for uniQure (QURE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE):

12/22/2020 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – uniQure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – uniQure is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2020 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – uniQure is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – uniQure is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2020 – uniQure is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2020 – uniQure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2020 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2020 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/28/2020 – uniQure had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,662. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 4,709.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 783,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

