Analyzing Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -48.99% -27.57% -1.29% Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime and Castor Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $482.45 million 0.08 -$192.11 million N/A N/A Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.06 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Navios Maritime and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Navios Maritime on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels and freight. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, push boats, and cabotage business. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The company's fleet consists of 53 vessels totaling 5.7 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

