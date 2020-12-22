Analyzing Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -42.86% -25.10% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -135.18%

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 455.17 -$27.48 million N/A N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -0.91

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 127.70%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

