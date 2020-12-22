Ankr Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bitinka, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Ankr has a total market cap of $69.00 million and $35.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00356995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, Coinall, Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, Binance DEX, Upbit, Coinsuper, Bitinka, Bithumb, Bgogo, ABCC, KuCoin, Bittrex, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.